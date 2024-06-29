Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $25.40 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
