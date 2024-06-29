CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CME Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.11 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

