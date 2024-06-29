Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

