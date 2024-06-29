Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Ari B. Sussman Buys 25,000 Shares

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Ari B. Sussman acquired 25,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.
Collective Mining Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CNL stock opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.08. The firm has a market cap of C$216.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.67. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
About Collective Mining
Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Mining
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.