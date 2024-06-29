Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, an increase of 181.9% from the May 31st total of 162,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Color Star Technology Price Performance
Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
About Color Star Technology
