Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, an increase of 181.9% from the May 31st total of 162,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

