Comparing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $13.82 million 216.35 -$87.56 million ($0.98) -11.85 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.13 -$167.04 million ($1.88) -0.23

AST SpaceMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -32.42% -21.75% KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AST SpaceMobile and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $14.97, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 593.56%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats KORE Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

