Conan Mcintyre Buys 250,000 Shares of Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Conan Mcintyre acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00.

Churchill Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of CVE:CRI opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Churchill Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.73.

Churchill Resources Company Profile

Churchill Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage mining company in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, lithium, and cobalt deposits, as well as battery metals and diamonds. The company holds interest in the Taylor Brook project located in Newfoundland; the Florence Lake property located in Labrador; and the Pelly Bay Nickel project located in Nunavut.

