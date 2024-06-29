Conan Mcintyre Buys 250,000 Shares of Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Conan Mcintyre acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00.
Churchill Resources Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of CVE:CRI opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Churchill Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.73.
Churchill Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Resources
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.