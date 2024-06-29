Contrasting Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and Investar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Citizens alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $60.02 million 0.74 $1.85 million $0.64 12.27 Investar $139.74 million 1.08 $16.68 million $1.79 8.60

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 5.28% 9.16% 0.26% Investar 12.02% 8.17% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Citizens and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Investar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Investar has a consensus price target of $16.08, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Investar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Citizens.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investar pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investar beats Citizens on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers treasury management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, positive pay, ACH origination, wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines, electronic statements, interactive teller machines, online account opening, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.