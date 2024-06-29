Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.18.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.