Courier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 152,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $148.57 and a one year high of $183.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.72. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

