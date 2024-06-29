Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 41.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 28,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Price Performance
KR opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.
Insider Activity at Kroger
In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
