Courier Capital LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWD stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.