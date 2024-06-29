Courier Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 136.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,626,000.

IWF opened at $364.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $370.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.40 and a 200 day moving average of $329.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

