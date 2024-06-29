Courier Capital LLC Sells 345 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average of $186.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

