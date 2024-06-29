Courier Capital LLC Sells 74 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $563.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $540.08 and a 200 day moving average of $542.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $470.27 and a 12 month high of $569.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

