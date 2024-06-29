Courier Capital LLC Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $203.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.