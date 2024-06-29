Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.