CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Jeremy Miller Acquires 15,150 Shares

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Miller bought 15,150 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £24,997.50 ($31,710.64).

CPPGroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPP stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.34. CPPGroup Plc has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

