CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Jeremy Miller Acquires 15,150 Shares

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Miller bought 15,150 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £24,997.50 ($31,710.64).
CPPGroup Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CPP stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.34. CPPGroup Plc has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
