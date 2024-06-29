Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 3.7%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 433,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,162,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,172,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,791,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,323,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,938,602 shares in the company, valued at $211,791,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,193 shares of company stock valued at $16,502,426. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.