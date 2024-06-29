CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 7,959 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,707.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 830 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,865.00.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.0 %

CTO opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $400.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 110.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 241,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 126,615 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 74,939 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

