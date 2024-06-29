Currys (LON:CURY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Currys to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.85) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 88.80 ($1.13).
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
