Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target Raised to GBX 92 at Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 92 ($1.17) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.85) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Currys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 88.80 ($1.13).

Shares of LON:CURY opened at GBX 72 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock has a market cap of £813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.94. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.30 ($1.03).

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

