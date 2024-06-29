Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target Raised to GBX 92 at Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 92 ($1.17) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.85) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Currys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 88.80 ($1.13).
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
