DA Davidson Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $18.50

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.48.

Shares of S stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,065 shares of company stock worth $10,055,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $951,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $5,328,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,074.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 192,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,454 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

