Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.47) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s previous close.

DAL stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 436 ($5.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £774.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 378.27.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

