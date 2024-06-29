Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.47) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s previous close.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
DAL stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 436 ($5.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £774.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 378.27.
About Dalata Hotel Group
