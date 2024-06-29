Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,620,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,531,510,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.