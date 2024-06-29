Daré Bioscience Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 1st. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 1st.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DARE. Brookline Capital Management raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Daré Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.