Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Data443 Risk Mitigation
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.