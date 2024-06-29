Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

