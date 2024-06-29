Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Datatec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.
Datatec Price Performance
DTTLY stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Datatec has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.
Datatec Company Profile
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
