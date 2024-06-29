David Michael Barrett Sells 16,300 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,478.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $128.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXFY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Our Latest Report on EXFY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Expensify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.