Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 1.3%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.83 and last traded at $140.03. Approximately 2,926,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,909,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock valued at $842,917,457. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.