Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNN. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.8 %

DNN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 73.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Denison Mines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,533,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

