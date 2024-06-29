Dennis Polk Sells 20,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.10.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

