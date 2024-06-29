Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 924.7% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $25.19 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.72.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

