Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII opened at $22.93 on Friday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $834.19 million, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 465,382 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

