Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 212.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.65).

DLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 200.80 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 240.10 ($3.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,171,644.51). Insiders bought a total of 223 shares of company stock worth $44,838 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

