Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $23.90

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $23.04. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 992,565 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,383,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

