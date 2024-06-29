Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.45.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.