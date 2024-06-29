Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,230,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,777,611 shares.The stock last traded at $104.10 and had previously closed at $103.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.