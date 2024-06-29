dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

dotdigital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

