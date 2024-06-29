DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Head-To-Head Survey

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.02% -108.47% -53.06% DouYu International -1.35% 0.62% 0.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.90 -$14.73 million N/A N/A DouYu International $5.09 billion 0.07 $5.00 million ($0.38) -28.92

Analyst Ratings

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PodcastOne and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 DouYu International 1 1 0 0 1.50

PodcastOne currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 182.74%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 49.95%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than DouYu International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DouYu International beats PodcastOne on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

