Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $72.03

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.03, but opened at $73.60. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 13,691 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

