DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KTF opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

