DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:KTF opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.68.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Municipal Income Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.