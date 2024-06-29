Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Dynacor Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.58. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$191.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on DNG
About Dynacor Group
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.
Further Reading
