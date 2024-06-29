Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.58. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$191.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNG

About Dynacor Group

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.