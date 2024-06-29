Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 9,999 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 43,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 98,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 85,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average of $172.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

