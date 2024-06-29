EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, reports. EACO had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter.

EACO Stock Performance

EACO opened at $35.26 on Friday. EACO has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get EACO alerts:

EACO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.