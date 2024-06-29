EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, reports. EACO had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter.
EACO Stock Performance
EACO opened at $35.26 on Friday. EACO has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.10.
EACO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EACO
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.