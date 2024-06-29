Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ebara Price Performance

Ebara stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. Ebara has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Ebara shares are scheduled to split on Friday, July 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 5th.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

