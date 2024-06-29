Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EDSA opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

