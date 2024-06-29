Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
