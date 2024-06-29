Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

