Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $905.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $915.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.